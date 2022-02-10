Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) falls 2.96% for February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Inc’s (NYSE: MMP) stock fell $1.44, accounting for a 2.96% decrease. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. opened at $48.65 before trading between $48.89 and $47.18 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s market cap fall to $10,076,749,686 on 1,330,948 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,224,930.

About Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

