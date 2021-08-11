Magellan Health (MGLN) falls 0.01% on Strong Volume August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGLN - Market Data & News Trade

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) fell to close at $94.64 Tuesday after losing $0.01 (0.01%) on volume of 306,663 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $94.65 to a low of $94.42 while Magellan Health’s market cap now stands at $2,485,712,502.

About Magellan Health Inc

Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan Health supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan Health customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

