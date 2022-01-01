Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock Updates

Madrigal (MDGL) falls 0.18% to Close at $84.74 on December 31

Equities Staff  |

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares fell 0.18%, or $0.15 per share, to close Friday at $84.74. After opening the day at $85.29, shares of Madrigal fluctuated between $86.99 and $84.22. 219,781 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 199,072. Friday's activity brought Madrigal’s market cap to $1,448,807,407.

Madrigal is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania..

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

Visit Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan
How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World?
Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices
Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022
Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87
Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study
US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor
How To Invest in the $1 Trillion Metaverse



Market Movers

Sponsored Financial Content

© 2022 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).