Madrigal (MDGL) falls 0.18% to Close at $84.74 on December 31

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares fell 0.18%, or $0.15 per share, to close Friday at $84.74. After opening the day at $85.29, shares of Madrigal fluctuated between $86.99 and $84.22. 219,781 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 199,072. Friday's activity brought Madrigal’s market cap to $1,448,807,407.

Madrigal is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania..

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

