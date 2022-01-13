Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) falls 0.82% on Moderate Volume January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSGS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: MSGS) stock fell $1.39, accounting for a 0.82% decrease. Madison Square Garden Sports opened at $169.08 before trading between $170.79 and $167.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Madison Square Garden Sports’s market cap fall to $3,301,585,359 on 51,131 shares -below their 30-day average of 128,132.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Visit Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Charlie Munger Doubles Down on Alibaba While the Fed Signals Tightening Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices