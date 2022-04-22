Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Drops in Active Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSGS - Market Data & News Trade

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A (NYSE:MSGS) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 1.23% to $167.53 on April 22.

103,434 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 86,815 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 2.37% so far in 2022.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA.

