Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) gains 4.12% in Light Trading on January 28

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp - Class A (NYSE: MSGE) shares gained 4.12%, or $2.73 per share, to close Friday at $68.98. After opening the day at $65.93, shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment fluctuated between $68.98 and $65.68. 198,150 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 246,196. Friday's activity brought Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s market cap to $1,884,876,913.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp - Class A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

