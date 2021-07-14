Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) gains 0.24% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCN - Market Data & News Trade

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN) shares gained 0.24%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.27. After opening the day at $8.27, shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund fluctuated between $8.28 and $8.23. 42,510 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 68,436. Tuesday's activity brought Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund’s market cap to $173,321,775.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund has a primary objective of obtaining a high level of current income and gains, with a secondary objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks these goals by investing in large and mid-capitalizations stocks that are selling at a reasonable price with respect to their long-term earnings growth rates. The income comes in the form option premiums which are generated by writing covered calls on a majority of stocks in the portfolio.

Visit Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer