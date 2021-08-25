Macrogenics (MGNX) falls 0.47% in Active Trading on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGNX - Market Data & News Trade

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 0.47%, or $0.11 per share, to close Tuesday at $23.28. After opening the day at $23.54, shares of Macrogenics fluctuated between $23.59 and $22.48. 549,097 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 408,296. Tuesday's activity brought Macrogenics’s market cap to $1,422,577,665.

Macrogenics is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland..

About Macrogenics Inc

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

