Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) falls 2.84% to Close at $23.93 on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGU - Market Data & News Trade

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE: MGU), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $23.93 Thursday after losing $0.7 (2.84%) on volume of 34,555 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.63 to a low of $23.93 while Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s market cap now stands at $298,366,251.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80 per cent of its total assets in equity and equity like securities issued by US and non-US issuers that primarily own or operate infrastructure assets (Infrastructure Issuers). In pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund will also seek to manage its investment so that at least 25 per cent of its distributions may qualify as tax-advantaged 'qualified dividend income' for US federal tax income purposes. It is anticipated that most of the Infrastructure Issuers in which the Fund will invest will be public companies listed on national or regional stock exchanges. The Manager will seek to identify and select investments in Infrastructure Issuers that, over the long term, are anticipated to produce consistent and stable dividend yield, and capital appreciation commensurate with the underlying risk of the investment. The Manager believes that analysis of an Infrastructure Issuer's underlying assets is key in determining the long-term quality of the company's potential revenue and income streams. The Manager believes that investments made on the basis of a systematic, bottom-up, fundamentals-based approach, identifying long-term potential value in Infrastructure Issuers, should outperform investments made on the basis of short-term market factors.

Visit Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Tucows Reports 41% Gross Profit Growth in Q4; Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Vera Therapeutics Raises $72 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering Sensus Posts Record Fourth Quarter, Beats Top and Bottom Line Estimates Artificial Intelligence Needs To Get Smart — Part I