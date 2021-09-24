Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund (MFD) falls 0.73% in Active Trading on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFD - Market Data & News Trade

Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund (NYSE: MFD) shares fell 0.73%, or $0.07 per share, to close Thursday at $9.53. After opening the day at $9.56, shares of Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund fluctuated between $9.59 and $9.52. 26,908 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 23,375. Thursday's activity brought Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund’s market cap to $81,457,122.

Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in the securities of companies that are involved in the management, ownership, and/or operation of infrastructure and utilities assets, and are expected to offer reasonably predictable income and attractive yields. The Fund also invests in senior secured loans generally considered to be high-yield securities.

