Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund (MFD) falls 0.10% in Light Trading on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFD - Market Data & News Trade

Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund (NYSE: MFD) shares fell 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Monday at $9.97. After opening the day at $10.00, shares of Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund fluctuated between $10.08 and $9.97. 20,437 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 23,495. Monday's activity brought Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund’s market cap to $85,217,997.

Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. &ome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in the securities of companies that are involved in the management, ownership, and/or operation of infrastructure and utilities assets, and are expected to offer reasonably predictable income and attractive yields. The Fund also invests in senior secured loans generally considered to be high-yield securities.

Visit Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer