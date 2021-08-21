Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) falls 0.17% in Active Trading on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mack-Cali Realty Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: CLI) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.17% decrease. Mack-Cali Realty opened at $17.31 before trading between $17.46 and $16.94 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Mack-Cali Realty’s market cap fall to $1,577,915,963 on 555,359 shares -above their 30-day average of 491,653.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corp.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

