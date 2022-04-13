Macerich (MAC) Rises 3.62% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAC - Market Data & News Trade

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) shares moved 3.62%, or $0.505 per share, as on 12:05:55 est today. Opening the day at $14.02, 603,482 shares of Macerich have been traded today and the stock has moved between $14.51 and $13.95.

Already the company has moved YTD 18.53%.

Macerich anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Macerich Co.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

