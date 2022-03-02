Macatawa Bank (MCBC) gains 2.47% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCBC - Market Data & News Trade

Macatawa Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MCBC), a Holland, Michigan, company, gained to close at $9.12 Wednesday after gaining $0.22 (2.47%) on volume of 64,578 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.17 to a low of $8.97 while Macatawa Bank’s market cap now stands at $312,450,698.

About Macatawa Bank Corp.

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past ten consecutive years as one of 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

