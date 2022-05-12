LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Loses 2.95% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LYB - Market Data & News Trade

Today LyondellBasell Industries NV - Class A (NYSE: LYB) is trading 2.95% down.

The latest price, as of 12:03:28 est, was $104.13. LyondellBasell Industries NV dropped $3.17 in trading today.

934,820 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, LyondellBasell Industries NV has a YTD change of 17.78%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About LyondellBasell Industries NV - Class A

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

