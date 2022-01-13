Lyft Cls A (LYFT) falls 4.76% in Active Trading on January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LYFT - Market Data & News Trade

Lyft Inc Cls A (NASDAQ: LYFT), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $42.38 Wednesday after losing $2.12 (4.76%) on volume of 7,169,657 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $44.40 to a low of $42.30 while Lyft Cls A’s market cap now stands at $14,075,394,481.

About Lyft Inc Cls A

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

