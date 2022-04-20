Lyft Cls A (LYFT) Drops 1.16% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LYFT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lyft Inc Cls A (NASDAQ: LYFT) moved 1.16% Wednesday.

As of 12:06:42 est, Lyft Cls A is currently sitting at $36.13 and has fallen $0.42 per share in trading so far.

Lyft Cls A has moved 5.98% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 15.02% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Lyft Inc Cls A

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

