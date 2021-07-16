Lydall, Inc. (LDL) gains 0.50% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LDL - Market Data & News Trade

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares gained 0.50%, or $0.3 per share, to close Thursday at $60.80. After opening the day at $60.55, shares of Lydall, fluctuated between $60.90 and $60.52. 313,147 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 779,445. Thursday's activity brought Lydall,’s market cap to $1,095,554,896.

Lydall, is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut..

About Lydall, Inc.

Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, with global manufacturing operations, Lydall delivers value-added engineered materials and specialty filtration solutions that create a cleaner, safer and quieter world. Leveraging its 150-year history of technical expertise and innovation, deeply ingrained supplier relationships and operational agility, Lydall partners with its customers to develop bespoke, high-performing and efficient solutions that solve the world's most pressing challenges. The Company's precisely engineered, highly technical products protect people and places, providing air pollution control, liquid filtration, heat protection and noise reduction. With 'Lydall inside,' its customers can pass the most rigorous testing and certification processes, and their end-users can have full confidence in their products.

