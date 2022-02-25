Luxfer (LXFR) gains 5.44% to Close at $16.87 on February 25

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) shares gained 5.44%, or $0.87 per share, to close Friday at $16.87. After opening the day at $16.11, shares of Luxfer fluctuated between $16.97 and $16.11. 215,594 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 118,179. Friday's activity brought Luxfer’s market cap to $467,381,967.

Luxfer is headquartered in Salford, Durham..

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

