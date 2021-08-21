Luther Burbank (LBC) falls 0.23% in Active Trading on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Luther Burbank Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: LBC) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.23% decrease. Luther Burbank opened at $12.74 before trading between $12.86 and $12.58 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Luther Burbank’s market cap fall to $661,025,653 on 31,591 shares -above their 30-day average of 27,006.

About Luther Burbank Corp

Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $6.9 billion, total loans of $6.0 billion and total deposits of $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

