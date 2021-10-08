Luther Burbank (LBC) falls 0.15% in Light Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBC - Market Data & News Trade

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ: LBC) shares fell 0.15%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $13.40. After opening the day at $13.43, shares of Luther Burbank fluctuated between $13.54 and $13.29. 26,913 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 47,935. Thursday's activity brought Luther Burbank’s market cap to $693,094,190.

Luther Burbank is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California..

About Luther Burbank Corp

Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $6.9 billion, total loans of $6.0 billion and total deposits of $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

