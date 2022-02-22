Luokung (LKCO) falls 2.34% to Close at $0.68 on February 22

Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 2.34%, or $0.0164 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.68. After opening the day at $0.67, shares of Luokung fluctuated between $0.70 and $0.63. 1,750,981 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,112,558. Tuesday's activity brought Luokung’s market cap to $242,973,665.

Luokung is headquartered in Xian, Shaanxi..

About Luokung Technology Corp

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. It provides integrated DaaS, SaaS, and PaaS services for Internet and Internet of Things of Spatial-Temporal big data based on its patented technology. Based on geographic information systems and intelligent Spatial-Temporal big data, it establishes city-level and industry-level digital twin holographic data models to actively serve smart cities, intelligent transportation, smart industry, LBS.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

