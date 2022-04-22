Luna Innovations (LUNA) Loses in Active Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LUNA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) moved 3.14% down on April 22 to close at $5.86.

176,368 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 147,421 shares.

Luna Innovations is down 28.32% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Luna Innovations Inc

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

