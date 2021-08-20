Luna Innovations (LUNA) gains 0.19% on Moderate Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LUNA - Market Data & News Trade

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares gained 0.19%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $10.60. After opening the day at $10.54, shares of Luna Innovations fluctuated between $10.61 and $10.27. 123,532 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 193,195. Thursday's activity brought Luna Innovations’s market cap to $337,069,813.

About Luna Innovations Inc

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

