Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Drops 5.60% on June 3

Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares are down 5.60%, or $0.43 per share, as on 10:21:33 est today. Since opening the day at $7.59, 18,260 shares of Lumos Pharma have traded hands and the stock has moved between $7.50 and $6.97.

This year the company has moved YTD 10.82%.

Lumos Pharma is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Lumos Pharma Inc

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU.

