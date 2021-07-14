Luminex Corp (LMNX) gains 0.03% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMNX - Market Data & News Trade

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares gained 0.03%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $36.99. After opening the day at $37.00, shares of Luminex fluctuated between $37.00 and $36.98. 1,019,209 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 475,890. Tuesday's activity brought Luminex’s market cap to $1,750,138,054.

Luminex is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Luminex Corp

The mission of Luminex is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. The Company offers a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. Luminex accelerates reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience.

