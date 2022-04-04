Luminar (LAZR) Gains 5.75% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAZR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: LAZR) climbed 5.75% Monday.

As of 12:06:03 est, Luminar sits at $16.51 and has climbed $0.895 per share in trading so far.

Luminar has moved 14.75% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 7.98% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Luminar Technologies Inc - Class A

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make self-driving safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs, and has received minority investments from the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to bring autonomous trucks and cars to highways, respectively. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. In August 2020, Luminar announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Gores Metropoulos, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC.

