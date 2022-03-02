Lumentum (LITE) gains 4.21% in Light Trading on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LITE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lumentum Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LITE) stock gained $4.09, accounting for a 4.21% increase. Lumentum opened at $97.88 before trading between $101.39 and $97.60 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Lumentum’s market cap rise to $7,312,416,000 on 604,008 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,203,101.

About Lumentum Holdings Inc

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

