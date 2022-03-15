Lumentum (LITE) Gains 3.51% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LITE - Market Data & News Trade

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares climbed 3.51%, or $2.985 per share, as on 12:06:57 est today. Since opening the day at $86.97, 670,605 shares of Lumentum have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $88.52 and $86.11.

This year the company has moved YTD 13.55%.

Lumentum expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Lumentum Holdings Inc

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

