Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) gains 0.08% for July 15

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) shares gained 0.08%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $13.22. After opening the day at $13.11, shares of Lumen fluctuated between $13.30 and $13.09. 6,290,559 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 8,095,193. Thursday's activity brought Lumen’s market cap to $14,612,231,752.

Lumen is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, and employs more than 45,000 people.

About Lumen Technologies Inc

Lumen is guided by its belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, it delivers the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

