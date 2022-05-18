Lumen (LUMN) Loses 3.45% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LUMN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) is trading 3.45% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:02:50 est, was $11.48. Lumen dropped $0.41 over the previous day’s close.

3,559,088 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Lumen has a YTD change of 2.96%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Lumen Technologies Inc

Lumen is guided by its belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, it delivers the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

