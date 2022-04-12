Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Climbs 4.45% on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LULU - Market Data & News Trade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares climbed 4.45%, or $16.4 per share, as on 12:06:36 est today. Opening the day at $373.26, 913,441 shares of Lululemon Athletica have traded hands and the stock has traded between $390.76 and $372.94.

Already the company is down 5.80%.

Lululemon Athletica is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Lululemon Athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

