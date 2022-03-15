Lucira Health (LHDX) Gains 2.31% on March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LHDX - Market Data & News Trade

Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares climbed 2.31%, or $0.066 per share, as on 12:01:34 est today. Since opening at $2.87, 84,913 shares of Lucira Health have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $3.02 and $2.75.

This year the company has moved YTD 64.46%.

Lucira Health anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Lucira Health Inc

Lucira Health is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira has developed a testing platform that produces centralized-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and consumer-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fits in the palm of a hand. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA COVID19 All-In-One Test Kit is designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.

