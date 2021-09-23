LTC Properties, (LTC) falls 0.49% to Close at $32.56 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LTC - Market Data & News Trade

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) shares fell 0.49%, or $0.16 per share, to close Wednesday at $32.56. After opening the day at $32.89, shares of LTC Properties, fluctuated between $33.13 and $32.55. 228,523 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 270,197. Wednesday's activity brought LTC Properties,’s market cap to $1,282,018,873.

LTC Properties, is headquartered in Westlake Village, California..

About LTC Properties, Inc.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

