LSI Industries (LYTS) gains 8.00% to Close at $7.83 on August 19

Today, LSI Industries Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock gained $0.58, accounting for a 8.00% increase. LSI Industries opened at $7.30 before trading between $7.95 and $7.30 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw LSI Industries’s market cap rise to $207,485,408 on 185,942 shares -above their 30-day average of 45,606.

About LSI Industries Inc.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

