LPL (LPLA) gains 3.34% in Light Trading on February 25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA), a San Diego, California, company, gained to close at $182.73 Friday after gaining $5.9 (3.34%) on volume of 633,913 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $183.93 to a low of $176.78 while LPL’s market cap now stands at $14,612,804,990.

About LPL Financial Holdings Inc

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The Company serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

