LPL (LPLA) Climbs 2.43% for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LPLA - Market Data & News Trade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.43% to $188.34 on March 24.

685,075 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 673,686 shares.

The company's stock has moved 15.04% so far in 2022.

LPL shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on LPL visit the company profile.

About LPL Financial Holdings Inc

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The Company serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

To get more information on LPL Financial Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: LPL Financial Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles