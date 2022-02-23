Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) falls 7.54% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LPX - Market Data & News Trade

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) shares fell 7.54%, or $5.13 per share, to close Wednesday at $62.88. After opening the day at $68.60, shares of Louisiana-Pacific fluctuated between $69.31 and $62.86. 1,422,172 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,012,913. Wednesday's activity brought Louisiana-Pacific’s market cap to $5,532,758,507.

Louisiana-Pacific is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee..

About Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

