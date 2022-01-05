Lordstown Motors (RIDE) falls 3.50% for January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RIDE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lordstown Motors Corp. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 3.50% decrease. Lordstown Motors opened at $3.74 before trading between $3.79 and $3.56 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Lordstown Motors’s market cap fall to $690,108,942 on 3,945,178 shares -below their 30-day average of 6,333,387.

About Lordstown Motors Corp. - Class A

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size,all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

