Loop Industries (LOOP) Rises 5.74% on March 17

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) moved 5.74% Thursday.

As of 12:00:54 est, Loop Industries sits at $8.48 and has risen $0.46 per share in trading so far.

Loop Industries has moved 12.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 34.64% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Loop Industries Inc

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop owns patented and proprietary low-energy technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and saltwater, into its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin and polyester fiber suitable for use in food-grade packaging, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement toward a circular economy by preventing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a more sustainable future for all.

