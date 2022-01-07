Longboard (LBPH) falls 6.12% for January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LBPH) stock fell $0.3, accounting for a 6.12% decrease. Longboard opened at $4.93 before trading between $4.93 and $4.29 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Longboard’s market cap fall to $62,495,370 on 529,925 shares -above their 30-day average of 44,232.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

