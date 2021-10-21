Longboard (LBPH) falls 4.83% on Strong Volume October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBPH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LBPH) stock fell $0.45, accounting for a 4.83% decrease. Longboard opened at $9.33 before trading between $9.25 and $8.72 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Longboard’s market cap fall to $120,507,376 on 57,501 shares -above their 30-day average of 21,038.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

Visit Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc's profile for more information.

