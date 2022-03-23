Logitech (LOGI) Loses in Light Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOGI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) lost $2.25 to finish the day Wednesday at $71.86.

The company opened at $72.64 and shares fluctuated between $73.47 and $71.81 with 458,619 shares trading hands.

Logitech is averaging 838,980 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 10.15% YTD.

Logitech is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Logitech International S.A.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm's brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

