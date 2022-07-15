LogicBio (LOGC) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 15

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) has already climbed $0.0277 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.38, LogicBio has moved 7.25% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 4.19% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for LogicBio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:23:35 est.

About LogicBio Therapeutics Inc

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA.

