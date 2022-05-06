LogicBio (LOGC) Loses 9.72% for May 6

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 9.72% to $0.50 on May 6.

85,306 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 186,990 shares.

The company's stock dropped 76.18% so far in 2022.

About LogicBio Therapeutics Inc

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA.

