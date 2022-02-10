LogicBio (LOGC) falls 2.42% on Moderate Volume February 10

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares fell 2.42%, or $0.0161 per share, to close Thursday at $0.65. After opening the day at $0.67, shares of LogicBio fluctuated between $0.68 and $0.64. 377,732 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 612,538. Thursday's activity brought LogicBio’s market cap to $21,421,916.

LogicBio is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts..

About LogicBio Therapeutics Inc

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA.

Visit LogicBio Therapeutics Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Tucows Reports 41% Gross Profit Growth in Q4; Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Vera Therapeutics Raises $72 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering Sensus Posts Record Fourth Quarter, Beats Top and Bottom Line Estimates Artificial Intelligence Needs To Get Smart — Part I