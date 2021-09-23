LogicBio (LOGC) falls 1.34% for September 22

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LOGC), a Lexington, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $4.42 Wednesday after losing $0.06 (1.34%) on volume of 33,763 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.48 to a low of $4.39 while LogicBio’s market cap now stands at $142,501,839.

About LogicBio Therapeutics Inc

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

