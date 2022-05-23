Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Gains 6.02% on May 23

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) has climbed $1.13 (6.02%) and is currently sitting at $19.90, as of 09:35:33 est on May 23.

358 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 2.54% over the last 5 days and shares lost 14.68% over the last 30 days.

Logan Ridge Finance expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.

