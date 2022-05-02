Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Drops 5.17% on May 2

Today Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) is trading 5.17% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:27 est, was $19.30. Logan Ridge Finance has fallen $1.052 in trading today.

11,604 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Logan Ridge Finance has a YTD change of 11.48%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Logan Ridge Finance visit the company profile.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.

To get more information on Logan Ridge Finance Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Logan Ridge Finance Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins