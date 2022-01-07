LoanDepot (LDI) falls 3.31% on Moderate Volume January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LDI - Market Data & News Trade

LoanDepot Inc - Class A (NYSE: LDI) shares fell 3.31%, or $0.17 per share, to close Thursday at $4.96. After opening the day at $5.10, shares of LoanDepot fluctuated between $5.29 and $4.91. 912,032 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,148,356. Thursday's activity brought LoanDepot’s market cap to $81,467,405.

LoanDepot is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California..

About LoanDepot Inc - Class A

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

Visit LoanDepot Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on LoanDepot Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: LoanDepot Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021 Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022